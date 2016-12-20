College basketball player gets ‘best present’ ever when soldier brother surprises him

Notre Dame basketball player Matt Farrell had 13 points and six assists in a victory against Colgate on Monday night. But his lasting memory from the night will have nothing to do with the game.
Notre Dame surprised Farrell, a junior from New Jersey, in a ceremony after the game when his brother Bo, a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army who has been in Afghanistan for seven months, came onto the court.
“Matty, I’ve been watching you tonight from here,” Bo said, standing in front of a large American flag.
“For us, home is wherever we’re together and I look forward to being home with you soon. Really, really soon,” Bo said, as the camera showed he was in the Notre Dame locker room. “You’ve always followed your hopes and always followed your dreams and I want you to know how proud I am of you. I love you and I miss you very much.”
The brothers hugged tightly on the court with Matt crying.
The Notre Dame coaching staff worked for six weeks to help set up the surprise, according to the Associated Press. Matt had not seen his brother since May.
“He got me,” Matt said after the game. “We don't ask for much for Christmas, so this is the best present I've ever gotten.”
Surreal ✝
