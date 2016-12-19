Millennial workaholics are ‘poisonous’ to companies, survey says

3:46 How dental mercury seeps into the environment Pause

6:35 Denied meal at Chili's now veteran forced from home by threats

3:25 2016 Lampson Cable Bridge Run

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:18 Neighborhood of home invasion robbery in east Kennewick