More and more, boomers just say yes to pot, alcohol

3:25 2016 Lampson Cable Bridge Run Pause

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

6:35 Denied meal at Chili's now veteran forced from home by threats

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:12 HAPO and KPD handing out cash instead of tickets

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving