Snapchat photo showing a lot of cash sends a 19-year-old woman to jail

3:25 2016 Lampson Cable Bridge Run Pause

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:01 'Arrival' film trailer

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:06 Death education: students end up at coroner’s office

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

1:39 Demonstrators at Supreme Court in Arlene's Flowers case