China agrees to return seized underwater U.S. drone, Pentagon says

2:14 Behind the scenes: How to photograph a monitor lizard Pause

2:58 Allison Long’s photographs of The 12 Strays of Christmas

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

1:34 Breast cancer survivor successfully lobbies to change DOL license photo policy

1:18 Christmas nativity tradition continues at Hillspring Church

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:32 Opening of Desert Hills Middle School