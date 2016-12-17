Biden, other mourners choke up in tribute to John Glenn

A mourner salutes the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Warren Motts salutes the casket of the John Glenn as Glenn lies in repose, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building. Glenn, 95, the first American to orbit Earth, died last week.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Mourners cry as they view the casket of John Glenn, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Mourners arrive to view the casket of John Glenn as he lies in repose, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, 95, the first American to orbit Earth, died last week.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines stand guard at the casket of the John Glenn as he lies in repose, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building. Glenn, 95, the first American to orbit Earth, died last week.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Mourners arrive to view the casket of John Glenn, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn, center right, pauses after viewing her husband John Glenn's casket alongside her daughter Carolyn Ann Glenn, center left, as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines stand guard at the casket of the John Glenn as he lies in repose, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building. Glenn, 95, the first American to orbit Earth, died last week.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines stand guard at the casket of John Glenn, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn touches the casket of her husband John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
A Christmas tree is displayed in the State House rotunda as Marines stand guard at the casket of John Glenn, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines stand guard at the casket of John Glenn, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines stand guard at the casket of John Glenn, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Mourners pause at the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn, left, arrives to view the casket of her husband John Glenn, alongside her daughter Carolyn Ann Glenn, and son David, right, as their father lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, right, and Ohio Gov. John Kasich, second from right, view the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn is brought to the side of her husband John Glenn's casket as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn, center, arrives to view the casket of her husband John Glenn alongside her daughter Carolyn Ann Glenn, left, and son David, right, as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn touches her husband John Glenn's casket as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn, center, looks at her husband John Glenn's casket alongside her daughter Carolyn Ann Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn arrives to view the casket of her husband John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry touches John Glenn's casket as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Ohio Gov. John Kasich touches the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn holds the hand of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry as her husband John Glenn lies in honor at the Ohio Statehouse rotunda, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn rests her hand on her husband John Glenn's casket as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn arrives to view the casket of her husband John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Ohio Governor John Kasich, center left, and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, center right, arrive to pay their respects to John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn rests her hand on her husband John Glenn's casket as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn, is taken to the side of her husband John Glenn's casket as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn rests her hand on her husband John Glenn's casket as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines stand guard as mourners wait in line to view the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines stand guard at the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Mourners visit the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Mourners gather to view the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines stand guard over the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Vice President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks at the funeral of John Glenn at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Gen. John Dailey, USMC (Ret.) speaks at the funeral of John Glenn at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
NASA Administrator Charles Bolden speaks at the funeral of John Glenn at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines carry John Glenn's casket at the end of his funeral ceremony at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, R-Ohio, speaks alongside his wife, Connie Schultz, left, at the funeral of John Glenn at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Carolyn Ann Glenn says goodbye to her father, John Glenn, as she finishes reading a letter she placed in his casket at the funeral of John Glenn at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Ohio State University President Michael Drake speaks during the funeral of John Glenn at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
David Glenn, right, hugs his sister, Carolyn Ann, after they spoke at their father John Glenn's funeral at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
David Glenn, left, hugs his sister, Carolyn Ann, after speaking at their father John Glenn's funeral at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the funeral of John Glenn at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Carolyn Ann Glenn, left, speaks alongside her brother, David, right, at the funeral for their father, John Glenn, at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
The casket of John Glenn rests below an image of Glenn and his wife, Annie, and the launch of the STS-95 space shuttle launch during his funeral ceremony at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
John Glenn's casket is carried by Marines into his funeral ceremony at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Vice President Joe Biden, right, comforts Annie Glenn, wife of John Glenn, after speaking at her husband's funeral at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Vice President Joe Biden, right, comforts Annie Glenn, wife of John Glenn, after speaking at her husband's funeral at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the funeral of John Glenn at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the funeral of John Glenn at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
Vice President Joe Biden wipes a tear from his eye as he speaks at the funeral of John Glenn at The Ohio State University, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, the famed astronaut, died Dec. 8 at age 95.
Marines carry the casket of John Glenn out of the Ohio Statehouse during his funeral procession, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. The famed astronaut died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
The casket of John Glenn is carried out of the Ohio Statehouse by Marines during his funeral procession, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. The famed astronaut died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines arrive to escort the casket of John Glenn out of the Ohio Statehouse during his funeral procession, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. The famed astronaut died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Bystanders watch as a hearse bearing the casket of John Glenn is driven away from the Ohio Statehouse during his funeral procession, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. The famed astronaut died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Pedestrians watch a hearse carrying the casket of John Glenn during his funeral procession down High Street, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. The famed astronaut died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines carry the casket of John Glenn out of the Ohio Statehouse during his funeral procession, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. The famed astronaut died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
A hearse bearing the casket of John Glenn is driven away from the Ohio Statehouse during his funeral procession, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. The famed astronaut died Dec. 8 at age 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Comments