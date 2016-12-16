‘Pizzagate’ man pleads non guilty in federal court

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

2:29 Mecklenburg DA presents awards to civilians and law enforcement

1:38 Beloved principal who lost his legs begins journey to walking again

1:03 Franklin county coroner's inquest finds Pasco officers justified in 2015 shooting

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state