John Glenn lies in honor at Ohio capitol for public goodbye

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo, John Glenn poses for a photo during an interview at his office in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation will begin saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building. A public viewing for the first American to orbit Earth is scheduled to stretch at least eight hours starting at noon on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus. The 95-year-old Glenn died last week.
Jay LaPrete, File
AP Photo
Marines stand guard at the casket of the John Glenn as he lies in repose, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building. Glenn, 95, the first American to orbit Earth, died last week.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines stand guard at the casket of the John Glenn as he lies in repose, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building. Glenn, 95, the first American to orbit Earth, died last week.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Warren Motts salutes the casket of the John Glenn as Glenn lies in repose, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building. Glenn, 95, the first American to orbit Earth, died last week.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Mourners arrive to view the casket of John Glenn, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines stand guard at the casket of John Glenn, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
A Christmas tree is displayed in the State House rotunda as Marines stand guard at the casket of John Glenn, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines stand guard at the casket of John Glenn, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines stand guard at the casket of John Glenn, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Mourners cry as they view the casket of John Glenn, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Mourners arrive to view the casket of John Glenn as he lies in repose, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn, 95, the first American to orbit Earth, died last week.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
A mourner salutes the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Mourners pause at the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn, center right, pauses after viewing her husband John Glenn's casket alongside her daughter Carolyn Ann Glenn, center left, as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn touches the casket of her husband John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn, left, arrives to view the casket of her husband John Glenn, alongside her daughter Carolyn Ann Glenn, and son David, right, as their father lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, right, and Ohio Gov. John Kasich, second from right, view the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn is brought to the side of her husband John Glenn's casket as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn, center, arrives to view the casket of her husband John Glenn alongside her daughter Carolyn Ann Glenn, left, and son David, right, as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn touches her husband John Glenn's casket as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn, center, looks at her husband John Glenn's casket alongside her daughter Carolyn Ann Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn arrives to view the casket of her husband John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry touches John Glenn's casket as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Ohio Gov. John Kasich touches the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn holds the hand of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry as her husband John Glenn lies in honor at the Ohio Statehouse rotunda, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn rests her hand on her husband John Glenn's casket as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn arrives to view the casket of her husband John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Ohio Governor John Kasich, center left, and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, center right, arrive to pay their respects to John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn rests her hand on her husband John Glenn's casket as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn, is taken to the side of her husband John Glenn's casket as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Annie Glenn rests her hand on her husband John Glenn's casket as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines stand guard as mourners wait in line to view the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines stand guard at the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Mourners visit the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Mourners gather to view the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Marines stand guard over the casket of John Glenn as he lies in honor, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation began saying goodbye to the famed astronaut who died last week at the age of 95.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Comments