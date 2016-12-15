Coach praised for persuading erratic bus driver, now charged with DUI, to pull over

A Westerly High School track coach is being praised for persuading a school bus driver who was driving erratically to pull over and unload his team.
The driver, 52-year-old Shelly A. Way of Westerly, was later arrested Tuesday night, charged by West Greenwich police with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Westerly Superintendent of Schools Roy Seitsinger Jr. tells the Westerly Sun that Way resigned Wednesday. A phone number isn’t listed for the driver, who’s scheduled to appear in court Jan. 4.
Todd Grimes, Westerly’s principal, praised coach Ryan Palmer for “his decisive decision-making” to ensure the safety of the 18 students, who were heading back to Westerly after a meet.
Police tell NBC 10 they found several small bottles of alcohol by the driver’s seat. Some were empty.
