Primates ate themselves to death on avocados, university says

The Duke Lemur Center has zeroed in on avocados as the cause of the deaths of four aye-ayes in October.
Officials said a natural toxin found in avocados caused damage to the heart muscles of the primates, resulting in their deaths. Four aye-ayes died within 36 hours on Oct. 25 and 26. A fifth animal also became sick, but is recovering.
Avocado leaves, pits, skin and possibly the fruit contain a toxin called persin that the plant produces as a natural antifungal. Persin is not harmful to humans, but it is known to be an issue for domestic cattle, horses and goats, as well as several species of bird.
Lemur Center Operations Director Greg Dye said avocado is now off the menu for all of the Lemur Center’s 230 rare and endangered animals.
Most lemurs in Duke’s aye-aye colony were named for horror characters, being nocturnal. Those who died were Morticia, nearly 28, the mother of seven aye-ayes bred at the Lemur Center; Norman Bates, 7, Morticia’s son; Merlin, 22, who spent six years on loan at the San Francisco Zoo; and Angelique, 11, who made news in 2005 for being the first aye-aye born to parents also born in captivity.
