Scam alert: Watch out for a message that ‘Your Amazon order cannot be shipped’

Amazon ships millions of packages every day, and that increases during the Christmas season.
Just on Cyber Monday in 2015, 33 electronic devices were ordered from mobile devices on Amazon every second. Since many of those shoppers need those packages by a certain date, hearing your package has shipping issues could send them into a panic to get it fixed as soon as possible.
And that’s exactly what some email scammers are counting on.
An email going around claims in a subject line, “Your Amazon order cannot be shipped,” according to WUSA.
The body of the email sends you to a page to enter your name, address and credit card information. After you enter it, the site sends you to the real Amazon website, making the scam more convincing.
The scam emails also claim to come from FedEx and UPS, according to Denver 7.
Amazon has some suggestions to avoid the scam. First, if the email address from the sender ends in anything other than @amazon.com, it’s a fraud. Also, know that Amazon will not ask you to provide any part of your social security number, date of birth, credit card information or security codes in an email. You will always be directed to certain secure payment webpages, a list of which you can find here.
Generally, if the web URL does not include https, and only http, that means it is not a secure site and you should not enter personal information.
You can also use your tracking number to check on the status of your packages. If an error is not reflected there, the email is a scam.
If you determine the email is a scam, you can report it to Amazon here.
