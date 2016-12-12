Teens put semen in turnovers they made for class project, police say

The teacher knew that something was wrong about the turnover she tasted, made by some of her high school students.
Unfortunately, she was right.
Three freshmen boys at Omaha Westside High School are accused of adding semen to the frosting they put on turnovers for a class project.
“We do not tolerate anything of this nature,” school spokeswoman Brandi Peterson told the Omaha World-Herald. “The students will face consequences.”
She told the newspaper that district officials “are working with Omaha police to determine what, if any, criminal citations are issued.”
On Thursday, the boys reportedly excused themselves from the Family and Consumer Science class at various times to use the bathroom, masturbated into containers and then mixed the semen into frosting they put on the turnovers.
The 58-year-old teacher sampled one of the vile pastries as she walked through the classroom taste-testing the students’ food creations.
She learned about the tainted frosting after another student told her about hearing the boys plotting.
The school called the police, who interviewed the boys, according to KETV in Omaha.
“All three admitted to having planned to bring semen into the classroom, to mix it into the food product, and present it to their teacher for tasting,” police said in a statement.
Two of the three boys admitted to the prank, and the third boy said he decided not to do it, the TV station reported.
The boys, ages 14 and 15, face misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace, according to the World-Herald.
