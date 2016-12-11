He rescued a stranger’s dogs – 1 blind, 1 deaf – then turned his attention to the fire

1:58 Living Christmas Tree Pause

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

1:40 Witness: Woman hurled brick, set house on fire

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

0:58 Love Not Hate vigil

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving