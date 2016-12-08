National

December 8, 2016 2:34 PM

Actor Judge Reinhold reportedly arrested at Dallas Love Field

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

DALLAS

Actor Judge Reinhold was reportedly arrested at Love Field airport Thursday on a disorderly conduct charge.

Reinhold, 59, “became belligerent” after TSA agents selected him for a random pat-down, the Dallas Morning News reported.

He refused to go to a private screening room. Dallas police officers responded to the incident, but Reinhold still wouldn’t comply.

At one point, Reinhold reportedly took off his shirt and cursed at an official, according to WFAA.

Reinhold had roles in Beverly Hills Cop, Fast Times at Ridgemont High and the “Santa Clause” trilogy.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

 

