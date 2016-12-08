Formerly conjoined twins ‘recovering quite well’

Two days after wheeling conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval into surgery, four members of the girls’ extensive medical team told a packed news conference at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford that the separation was a success and the girls are “recovering quite well.”
As their parents Arturo and Aida Sandoval looked on, doctors Thursday described the risky and intricate 17-hour separation and reconstruction surgery that resulted in one body becoming two.
In his first public remarks, lead pediatric surgeon Dr. Gary Hartman said his team first met the Sandovals in 2014, shortly after the conjoined twins were identified in the womb. From that moment forward, he said, the goal of the family and the hospital “has been the same goal we have for all of our children: that we end up with two happy, healthy girls.”
“Anyone who saw the girls before surgery can testify to the happy part,” which he credited entirely to their parents. “We think that this week we made a big step toward the healthy part. The girls are recovering quite well.”
Both girls are expected to remain sedated on ventilators for another day or two to help with pain control.
On a table near Hartman sat 3-D printed models of the twins’ anatomy, which surgeons studied in the weeks leading up to separation. One is a model of the blood vessels in their pelvic area, while another shows the pelvic bone, spines and legs.
The Sandoval girls are the seventh pair of conjoined twins that Hartman has separated and the fifth he has worked on at Stanford. His last separation surgery, of 2-year-old San Jose girls joined at the chest and abdomen, was performed in 2011.
The Sandoval girls were wheeled into surgery around 7 a.m. Tuesday and a team of anesthesiologists, three for each girl, carefully prepared them for anesthesia. The team also attached central and arterial lines to enable blood transfusions and deflated the three saline-filled tissue expanders that had been used to generate new skin around the surgical site.
The first incision was made at 11 a.m.; the final incision that officially separated the girls was made at 4:34 p.m. the same day. Immediately afterward, Eva was wheeled into a different room for reconstruction, marking the first time in their young lives that the girls were physically apart.
Plastic and reconstructive surgeons took over, taking until 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to complete Eva’s closure. Erika’s, which was more complicated, took until 1:30 a.m.
The girls had spent several months with soda can-sized tissue expanders, which were gradually inflated to expand their skin around the planned surgical site. Eva had enough skin to completely close her wounds. For Erika’s reconstruction, doctors removed bones from the girls’ third leg and used its skin and muscle to close her abdominal wall. The surgeons had considered keeping the leg with Erika if it was not needed for reconstruction, but its “abnormal anatomy” rendered it unlikely to be useful for walking.
Each child is missing about one-third of her abdomen; each has one kidney and one leg.
To help plot the intricate surgery, comprehensive CT and MRI scans of each girl were used to print the 3-D models of their pelvic bones and blood vessels. But even with all the preparations, there were some surprises. Not every detail of the girls’ shared anatomy was revealed until surgeons began their work.
One of the surprises was that there was only one large intestine, which belonged almost entirely to Eva but had some blood supply from Erika. The Stanford surgical team spent about an hour testing at the start of surgery to discern that aspect of their shared anatomy.
“It appeared that it all belonged to Eva but had some blood supply from Erika, so we had to do some testing in the operating room to clarify that,” Hartman said in a statement released ahead of the news conference. During surgery, the team also discovered that the girls shared a single pericardial sac around their separate hearts, and that each child had her own gallbladder.
After the surgery’s exploratory phase was complete, the team began their delicate work: dividing the twins’ liver and splitting their gastrointestinal and urinary tracts. The girls’ single bladder was split into two bladders, and each child received a colostomy. The pelvic bones were divided next.
The biggest risk that the surgical team anticipated was excessive bleeding from blood vessels and from the pelvic area, but doctors said the twins did not experience excess blood loss.
There are many types of conjoined twins, depending on where their bodies are fused. Erika and Eva were thoraco-omphalo-ischiopagus twins, who faced each other and joined from the lower chest and upper abdomen down. According to Stanford, they had separate hearts and lungs but shared their diaphragm muscle and some anatomical structures below the diaphragm. They each had a stomach but had other connections within their digestive system. The girls had one liver and bladder, two healthy kidneys and three legs.
“Before separation, you could think of their anatomy as two people above the rib cage, merging almost into one below the belly button,” said plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Lorenz, who led the reconstructive phase of the twins’ separation, in a statement.
