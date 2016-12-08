Hacker shocks McDonald’s customers with lewdness and porn in the drive-thru

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photos urge support for those who struggle

0:31 Postpartum depression: You are not alone

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

1:20 Local volunteers come together to bring Christmas surprise to children at Union Gospel Mission

0:51 Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair in South Carolina

1:00 Tri-Cities eye new animal control center in Pasco

1:11 Illinois police officer dragged by stolen car during gas station getaway

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state