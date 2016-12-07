Playground equipment distributor recalls slides due to amputation risk

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state Pause

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

1:20 Local volunteers come together to bring Christmas surprise to children at Union Gospel Mission

1:30 Security camera captures car prowl suspect in west Pasco neighborhood

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:00 Tri-Cities eye new animal control center in Pasco

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment