December 6, 2016 1:43 PM

Found: 1 ‘very angry’ dog wearing a Christmas sweater and clashing pants

By Lisa Gutierrez

Dogs just love to wear cute little holiday sweaters.

Yeah, right.

A dog in Bellevue, Wash., was apparently so ashamed of the ugly Christmas sweater and blue pants — blue pants! — his owner dressed him in that he ran away.

Or so we guess.

Bellevue police found him last week wandering around a park looking very ticked off.

Can you blame the little guy for being surly?

The fashion police shook their heads.

“Of course he’s angry. That sweater doesn’t match those pants at all!” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted in response to the Bellevue police’s photo.

UPI reported that police caught the Chihuahua and turned him over to Regional Animal Services of King County, which is looking for the dog’s owner.

If no one claims him, he’ll be put up for adoption — without the “faux paw” pants.

