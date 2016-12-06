Found: 1 ‘very angry’ dog wearing a Christmas sweater and clashing pants

Dogs just love to wear cute little holiday sweaters.
Yeah, right.
A dog in Bellevue, Wash., was apparently so ashamed of the ugly Christmas sweater and blue pants — blue pants! — his owner dressed him in that he ran away.
Or so we guess.
Bellevue police found him last week wandering around a park looking very ticked off.
Can you blame the little guy for being surly?
Is this your dog? Caught by Officer at Robinswood Park. Was wearing a sweater and blue pants, and very angry. Contact @VCAPetHealth Issaquah pic.twitter.com/MCRqEQzzjs— Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) December 1, 2016
The fashion police shook their heads.
“Of course he’s angry. That sweater doesn’t match those pants at all!” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted in response to the Bellevue police’s photo.
@BvuePD @VCAPetHealth Of course he's angry. That sweater doesn't match those pants at all!— Johnson Co. Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) December 1, 2016
UPI reported that police caught the Chihuahua and turned him over to Regional Animal Services of King County, which is looking for the dog’s owner.
If no one claims him, he’ll be put up for adoption — without the “faux paw” pants.
Our little friend is now in the custody of @kcpets. If owner doesn't claim he'll be available for adoption, pants not included.— Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) December 2, 2016
