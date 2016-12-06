Mom entertains millions with hysterical Snapchat rant about waiting in line at Kohl’s

Amanda Bell thought she’d just pop into Kohl’s last week to return something on her way to pick up her two kids at school.
Wrong.
There was nothing quick about the trip, and nothing funny, either, though Bell’s Snapchat rant about the incident has millions of people laughing their Kohl’s cash off.
Bell got stuck in line behind a woman asking “a million questions,” she complains in her video. “I kept looking at my watch like: ‘Do you not realize I have to go pick up my kids in, like, 15 minutes? Get out of the way!’”
The customer wanted to know whether she was going to lose all or just some of her Kohl’s cash in the transaction.
“Nobody flipping cares, lady, how much Kohl’s cash you have,” Bell ranted on Snapchat. “Take mine! I don’t care. Just stop asking questions.”
When the customer realized she was going to lose all her Kohl’s cash, she was not happy, the 33-year-old mom from Saline, Mich., told Us Weekly.
“The video is hilarious and so relatable, because when it comes to Kohl’s cash, the struggle is so very real,” proclaims Babble.
“Either you have too much of it, you forget to use it, or you lose it all and mourn it, or you finally spend it only to earn like $100 more and then you’re just back to where you started.”
An entire scene unfolded as a Kohl’s manager was called to help the salesperson answer the customer’s questions.
Bell watched, fuming.
Later that night she made Oscar-worthy use of Snapchat filters to vent. She told Us Weekly she’s been posting videos online for nine months since going through a painful divorce.
“I was sitting in my driveway in my mom van at about midnight. Everyone in my house was asleep,” Bell, a David’s Bridal customer service rep, told the magazine. “I sat there looking into the garage at my kids’ bikes and and toys just in tears. My family was falling apart.”
Videos became therapy sessions for her, she said.
She posted the Kohl’s video to her Facebook page on Nov. 30, and it’s been watched more than 4.2 million times since then. Bell plays herself with a cute little Snapchat deer face, speaking in a squeaky, cartoon voice.
The others in this little drama don’t get off so easy. But some folks online are defending the people on the other side of the counter.
“I work in customer service and always get a kick out of the people that tell me they have to pick up their kids soon. Like that will suddenly make things go faster,” commented one woman on Bell’s Facebook page.
“Sometimes the system is slow. Sometimes some customers take longer to help. Plan ahead better and don’t leave such a small window of time.”
