‘Sex becomes a financial decision’: Many older couples can’t afford to be intimate

3:13 Cam Newton violates Panthers dress code Pause

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

0:50 At least 33 killed in Oakland warehouse fire

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:27 It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

0:50 Oakland warehouse fire leaves at least 9 dead, dozens missing