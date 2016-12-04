AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 photo released by Bureau of the Royal Household, Thailand's new king Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun pays his respects to a portrait of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit at the Dusit Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand has a new king, with the country's crown prince formally taking the throne to succeed his much-revered late father, who reigned for 70 years.
Bureau of the Royal Household via AP, File
In this Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 photo, thousands of Muslims gather during a protest against Jakarta's minority Christian Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama who is being prosecuted for blasphemy, at the National Monument in Jakarta, Indonesia. Tens of thousands of conservative Muslims rallied in the Indonesian capital on Friday in the second major protest in a month against its minority Christian governor.
Achmad Ibrahim, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 photo, children walk through a fog enveloped field early in the morning in New Delhi, India. A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi, the national capital region and much of northern India, disrupting road, rail and air traffic.
Manish Swarup, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 photo, Indonesian soldiers hold up headbands in the color of the national flag during a military-sponsored interfaith rally held ahead of the planned Dec. 2, Muslim protest against Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama in Jakarta, Indonesia. Thousands of Indonesians have joined interfaith rallies around the country organized by the military in an attempt to demonstrate national unity as religious and racial tensions divide the world’s largest Muslim nation.
Achmad Ibrahim, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 photo, a West Papuan protester shouts slogans as he and others are taken away on a police truck during a rally calling for the remote region's independence, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Dozens of demonstrators were blocked from marching onto a busy traffic circle in the capital by several hundred police who fired water cannons and dragged men from the crowd into waiting police vans.
Dita Alangkara, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 photo, a protester wearing a mask of South Korean President Park Geun-hye performs during a rally calling for Park to step down in Seoul, South Korea. Park's conditional resignation offer appears to be causing cracks in what previously had been a strong push for her impeachment, with opponents now struggling to set a date for a vote to strip her of power.
Ahn Young-joon, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 photo, protesters shout slogans during a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea. Banners held by the protesters read: "Arrest Park Geun-hye."
Lee Jin-man, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 photo, a Thai Buddhist monk walks past portraits of Thailand's newly appointed King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand's new king has carried out his first official duty, attending a solemn religious ceremony to honor his father and predecessor, who died seven weeks ago.
Sakchai Lalit, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 photo, newly elected Hong Kong lawmakers Sixtus Leung, left, and Yau Wai-ching listen to reporters questions during a press conference outside the high court in Hong Kong. The two lawmakers lost their appeal Wednesday against a ruling disqualifying them from office because they altered their oaths with an anti-China insult.
Vincent Yu, File
AP Photo
In this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 photo, Indian laborers sit inside a storage facility for iron bars at the old quarters of New Delhi, India. A lot of regular activities and business involving payment in cash is seeing at least a temporary slowdown after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Nov. 8 televised address, announced demonetization of India's 500 and 1,000-rupee notes, which made up 86 percent of the country's currency.
Tsering Topgyal, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 photo, children jot down notes on their booklet as they look at ammonite fossils on display at the Museum of Natural History during a school outing in Beijing. Majority of schools in the capital city often organize outings for children to have the opportunity to develop their minds and bodies through far-reaching educational programs.
Andy Wong, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 photo, an elderly Kashmiri Muslim man prays seated on dried leaves on a cold and foggy day in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir region is experiencing cold and foggy conditions after fresh snowfall in the Himalayan mountain ranges in the past few days.
Mukhtar Khan, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 photo, members of South Korean K-Pop girl group I.O.I pose for the media at the 2016 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Hong Kong.
Kin Cheung
AP Photo
Comments