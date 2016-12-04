NFL players show off their creative sides with custom cleats for charity

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard Pause

4:00 Dental care for the poor in Guatemala

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:12 Lighted Boat Parade brings Christmas to the Columbia

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:33 Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock

0:57 Stolen vehicle pursuit through Pasco and Kennewick ends in Richland

1:48 Judge calls killings by Prudencio Juan Fragos-Ramirez heinous during sentencing