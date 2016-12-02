‘Love you bye.’ College student pens loopy email to TA on surgery meds.

Lenexa teen Abby Jo Hamele is officially #internetfamous after a hilarious email she wrote to her college teaching assistant went viral.
Hamele, a 19-year-old freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was recovering from surgery to remove her wisdom teeth last week when she emailed Kevin Patton to ask for an extension of a nonexistent deadline. She still can’t remember writing the typo-laced message, in which she calls Kevin “my dude” and promises to buy him new markers and “answer youpr (sic) questions in class forever.”
It’s hard not to laugh out loud while reading the email, which ends with these three words: “love you bye.”
I EMAILED MY PHILOSOPHY TA WHILE I WAS HIGH ON HYDROCODON I'M DEAD pic.twitter.com/ncJ8XX4zoe— Abby Jo Hamele (@jabbyo3) November 21, 2016
It wasn’t until Hamele awoke from her hydrocodone-induced haze that she realized what she’d done.
“When I read it for the first time it was funnier to me than to anyone else,” she said in a phone interview from Lincoln, “because I did it.”
Hamele posted a screen grab of the email to Twitter with the message “I EMAILED MY PHILOSOPHY TA WHILE I WAS HIGH ON HYDROCODON (sic) I’M DEAD.”
Hamele says she knew her friends would think the email was ridiculously funny. But she never expected it to be picked up by Buzzfeed, the U.K’s Daily Mail and Hello Giggles. As of Friday afternoon, the screen grab of her email had been retweeted 20,000 times and liked by 52,000 Twitter users, many of whom responded with their favorite lines.
@jabbyo3 "I will most likely not be normal again until thanksgiving turkey"— Abbey Patera (@abbeypatera) November 21, 2016
“Once it started blowing up, I had to turn my Twitter notifications off,” Hamele says.
On Friday, Hamele was contacted by “The Ellen Degeneres Show” — so it’s possible she could appear on an upcoming episode.
Here’s the email that started it all, in its unedited entirety.
Kevin-
I believe that i relmebmer you said we, as us students, would be able to send you our papers for classss for you to look at over before we turn them in to cColin if we got them to you by the 22nd of Novermber.
I unfortmately got my wisdom teeth sliced outr and have not not been reacting very well to the surgeryy nor the medicatioon i were given/ so I do not thimk that I will be able to habe my paper finisherd by Tuesday at all.
Is tehere any way I would be able to send you my paper at any later date??? I wnt to do very good on this paper you know becayse i like to do well in my classes.
please sir I workled very hard and thouught that I would be abel to finish it on timme but my doctor said I will most likelly not be normal again until at least Thanksginvg turkey. If you say no then that is okay but i would be sad and i would reallyyyy lik e it if you said yes. Thank you Kevin, my dude.
Abby Jo Hamele (pronounced hah-mil-lee) (if you were wondering)
P.S. I will answer youpr questions in class forever so theere are not any more awkard silence. and i will buy you expo markers that work (even thougjh our tuition should pay for markers that work)
love you bye
Luckily for Hamele, Patton has a good sense of humor. He told Buzzfeed he “laughed hysterically” when he got the message.
“This email was a bit, uh, unorthodox,” he replied to Hamele. “Should I assume that this is the result of some of those wisdom teeth meds?”
“P.S.,” he added, “I hope your spelling is better in your paper.”
The email wasn’t the only out-of-character thing Hamele did while recovering from surgery last week.
“My mom said that right after I got into the recovery room, I flipped off my doctor,” she says. “I have no idea why — he was really nice.”
Later that day, while napping in bed, Hamele started crying because her pug, Daisy, wanted to lie on her. Hamele called the dog “Sammy” — the name of another family dog — and then started crying when she remembered that Sammy died last year.
Hamele’s sister Mary Cate shared a video of the sad (and also hilarious) moment on Twitter.
my dog Daisy is on her and she thought is was our old dog Sammy that passed away and... pic.twitter.com/4kPJkWGlsf— mary cate (@marycatehamele) November 22, 2016
Since her email went viral, “all of my friends are freaking out,” Hamele says, “and all of the girls in my sorority keep calling me ‘my dude.’ ”
As for that paper she was so concerned about? Hamele says it’s due Dec. 9, but that Patton has already approved her rough draft: “He said it was really well written.”
Sarah Gish: 816-234-4823, @sarah_gish
Comments