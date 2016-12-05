The story behind the 80-foot Christmas tree outside the U.S. Capitol

4:00 Dental care for the poor in Guatemala Pause

1:12 Lighted Boat Parade brings Christmas to the Columbia

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

5:54 'Crazy clown craze' tips from Pasco police, Vivid Learning Systems

2:02 S.C. coroner leaves message on road for holiday travelers

0:46 LAPD releases video showing man holding what appears to be gun before police shooting

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast