Obamacare, economy to thank as 13 million have easier time paying medical bills

0:50 Washington Public Interest Research Group releases Trouble in Toyland report Pause

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more "human" than you thought

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:45 Chernobyl: 30 years later

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities