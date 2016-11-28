Mountain lion suspected of killing 11 alpacas in weekend attacks above Malibu

1:36 Infant ejected from crash found 30 feet away – unharmed Pause

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

0:50 Washington Public Interest Research Group releases Trouble in Toyland report

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

2:33 Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock

1:24 Marriage proposal at Washington state cemetery

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

3:27 Five things to watch this weekend