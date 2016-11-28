‘Naked Cowboys’ serenade Trump Tower crowd, key aide

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick Pause

0:50 Washington Public Interest Research Group releases Trouble in Toyland report

2:33 Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:36 Body of kidnap victim Sandra Harris discovered on Coffin Road

3:27 Five things to watch this weekend

1:23 Phoenix Pantry helps feed New Horizons students and their families

1:01 Kidnapping suspect Theresa Wiltse appears in Benton County Superior Court