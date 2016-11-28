Escape occurred before California jail could be replaced

3:02 Students describe the scene of Ohio State attack Pause

1:23 Aerial footage of police on Ohio State University campus

0:50 Washington Public Interest Research Group releases Trouble in Toyland report

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

2:33 Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

3:27 Five things to watch this weekend