Divers rescue naked woman from fountain in lake

What’s Thanksgiving without some skinny dipping?
A woman in South Florida kicked off the holiday just that way: with a naked swim to a fountain in a lake in Lauderhill.
Lauderhill Fire Rescue found her Thursday morning in a crab walk position on top of the fountain, according to the department’s Twitter account.
Adult female swam out to fountain in middle of lake and was assisted by #Lauderhill divers back to shore. No injuries, 7525 NW 44 St. pic.twitter.com/caKzU9Owdy— Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) November 24, 2016
The woman was found in the lake inside the Waterford Park apartment complex at 7525 NW 44th Street. Divers assisted her in getting back to shore.
Officials said the woman was not injured, but was potentially under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to NBC 6 South Florida.
