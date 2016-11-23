How retailers prep their workers for a shopping frenzy

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says. Pause

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

1:00 From the toilet to the tank – biofuels from sewage

1:01 Kidnapping suspect Theresa Wiltse appears in Benton County Superior Court

0:36 Body of kidnap victim Sandra Harris discovered on Coffin Road

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:27 Five things to watch this weekend

0:50 Washington Public Interest Research Group releases Trouble in Toyland report