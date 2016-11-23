His waiter wanted to return to Ireland to see his family — so he left behind a $750 tip

The holiday season is for giving, and for at least one Houston waiter, it’s already underway.
Ben Millar was waiting tables on Saturday night when he was first asked by a customer about his distinctive accent. Millar, who hails from Belfast, Ireland, proceeded to make small talk with the diner, who just visited the country for a concert.
"I wish I could go back there for the weekend to visit my family," Millar joked in the conversation, though he didn’t expect the diner to take too much heed, KFSM reported.
But when Millar returned to the table to clear it for the next customer, he found more than just the receipt: there was a note and a $750 tip.
"Hopefully this can get you back to Ireland for the holidays," the diner wrote, signing the receipt for a total of $872.87.
Millar’s girlfriend Taryn Keith, 21, shared the receipt on Facebook the following day, calling themselves "truly blessed."
"Thought I would share to to show everyone that's there is not only hate out there," she added.
The tip is enough to cover one person’s flight to Ireland, but Millar and Keith plan to hold onto the sum for a few months. The two are expecting a baby is born next month, according to KFSM, and hope after the birth that they can travel with their newborn to visit Millar’s family for the first time.
"We just have to save up for the other because babies fly free," Keith told the Houston Chronicle.
The Irish Mirror reported that Millar was traveling in the United States last year when he met Keith, and they started dating shortly thereafter. Keith has never left the country, she told the paper, and the couple plans to travel to Ireland this July.
The gift, she told the Chronicle, shocked them both with its generosity.
"We're happy that everyone finds it amazing as we do," Keith added.
