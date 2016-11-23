His waiter wanted to return to Ireland to see his family — so he left behind a $750 tip

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide Pause

1:58 Trailer: Fences

2:04 Trailer: Patriots Day

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

2:31 Manchester by the Sea

1:35 La La Land