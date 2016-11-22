Traveling this Thanksgiving? Don’t forget these 5 tips

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas Pause

1:20 Police: Woman came to Wichita to kill mother, steal baby

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

1:01 Kidnapping suspect Theresa Wiltse appears in Benton County Superior Court

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

0:36 Body of kidnap victim Sandra Harris discovered on Coffin Road

1:09 National Adoption Day

5:54 'Crazy clown craze' tips from Pasco police, Vivid Learning Systems

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly Illinois couple's car so he made it up to them