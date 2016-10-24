She was upset at her coworkers. Then they started getting sick.

For several weeks, the employees at JAS Forwarding couldn’t figure out why they were getting sick.
There were only eight workers at the shipping company’s office in Sterling, Virginia, but several were suffering from diarrhea and other severe digestive problems without any discernible cause, WTOP reported. One after another started reporting similar symptoms, but they couldn’t identify what illness they had in common.
The answer, some employees found, wasn’t an illness at all.
Instead, the source lay in the break room, where the co-workers shared a Keurig machine to make coffee. In a report filed with Loudoun County authorities Oct. 13, the employees blamed former co-worker Mayda E. Rivera-Juarez, 32, for pouring cleaning solutions into the coffee machine, poisoning others who shared the office with her.
This is Keurig maker at Sterling company where woman allegedly used cleaning solution to poison coworkers' coffee for months. Some got sick. pic.twitter.com/tv9EEQPJVR— Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) October 22, 2016
Rivera-Juarez was arrested Friday and charged with felony assault, NBC Washington reported.
The report, according to WTOP, described Rivera-Juarez as disgruntled, though it was unclear what had caused the dispute. Rivera-Juarez was also fired from her job, though news reports did not specify when she was let go.
“The employees at this place had been getting sick, didn’t quite know what was going on,” said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman, WJLA reported. “When she was coming in to get terminated, some of this came to light.”
Some employees at the company were unaware of what might be causing their symptoms until news broke of Rivera-Juarez’s arrest, according to WJLA. When police officers arrived at the office in an industrial park, some nearby employees reported seeing her questioned outside before being led away, the news outlet reported. Rivera-Juarez is currently being held without bond.
No permanent injuries were reported as a result of the poisoning.
