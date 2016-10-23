The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Sunday, October 23, 2016
A pair of disturbances will generate wet weather in the Midwest and the Northeast on Sunday, while a Pacific system moves onshore over the Northwest.
An area of low pressure will drift slowly northeastward over New England and southeast Canada. This system will usher a light mixture of rain and snow across Upstate New York and northwest New England. Winter weather advisories will be in effect for Upstate New York throughout Sunday morning. Another wave of low pressure will transition eastward from the upper Mississippi Valley to the northern Mid-Atlantic. This system will produce a swath of light showers across the region. High pressure will keep dry air in place across most states stretching from the southern Plains to the Southeast.
Meanwhile, a plume of moisture will surge northward over the Southwest. This moisture will lead to showers and isolated thunderstorms in parts of southern California, southern Nevada, Arizona, Utah, western Colorado and southwest Wyoming.
Additionally, a Pacific low pressure system will approach the Northwest. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will swing across the coasts of Washington, Oregon and northern California. Light to moderate rain will develop along and ahead of this frontal boundary. High elevation snow showers will also be be possible in the northern Cascades.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Saturday have ranged from a morning low of 18 degrees at Alamosa, Colo. to a high of 102 degrees at Goodyear, Ariz.
