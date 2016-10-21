Jay-Z could be the first rapper in this Hall of Fame

Pop music’s most hallowed institutions are entering a new era, as rap music transitions into the mainstream and the genre’s early pioneers become eligible for lifetime achievement awards.
First it was Tupac Shakur’s nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this week, a first for a first solo rapper. Now, it’s Jay-Z and his candidacy for the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Jay-Z, whose writing is credited under his birth name Shawn Carter, was one of 24 nominees announced Friday. He is the first ever rap artist to be nominated for the Hall, which was founded in 1969 and has more than 400 members. Five members are inducted each year.
Whether the multi-platinum rapper, who has released 12 albums, is actually inducted will be up those 400-plus members, according to the Hall’s website. But social media had plenty to say about Jay-Z’s nomination anyway.
Jay-Z songwriter hall of fame for what? Mans music hasn't ever had a message, just brags— ₰huayb. (@looktoLaLuna) October 21, 2016
Songwriter Hall of Fame is looking for popularity. Jay Z a songwriter....OK smdh Every Ghostwriter should be named if He actually get in— Stephanie Devins (@MzJulesNYC) October 20, 2016
Still trying to figure out how Jay-Z made it into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame after stating he doesn't "write" his verses lol— Cam.e.o (@iGoCam365) October 21, 2016
Of the five spots available in the class of 2017, just two are available to performers, making Jay-Z’s chances even slimmer. However, he can return to the ballot in future years; the only eligibility requirement is that the songwriter must have been active for at least 20 years.
However, whether Jay-Z should be nominated at all is a point of contention within the rap community itself. Some claim Jay-Z has used ghostwriters in the past, hiring other rappers to write lyrics for him. The most commonly cited rumor is that rapper Lupe Fiasco wrote for Jay-Z, but Fiasco has denied it.
“@reach2294: @LupeFiasco r the rumors true about u ghostwriting allure for jay z?”— Lupe Fiasco (@LupeFiasco) July 3, 2014
No..never wrote for Jay...
What remains to be seen is whether Jay-Z’s candidacy will open the door to a host of rap legends who fulfill the 20-year requirement. Rap groups like N.W.A., Public Enemy, Run-D.M.C. and The Beastie Boys are already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Tupac is generally regarded as one of rap’s best songwriters, and active stars such as Nas, Common, Kanye West and Eminem also write their own rhymes.
