October 20, 2016 9:24 PM

Pretrial hearing set as Ohio police shooting trial nears

The Associated Press
CINCINNATI

A pretrial hearing is set with jury selection to begin next week for the murder trial of a white former police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man during a traffic stop.

Hamilton County Commons Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan plans to discuss jury procedures and other pretrial matters Friday with prosecution and defense attorneys. Twenty-six-year-old fired University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose.

Jury selection begins Oct. 25, with courtroom questioning of prospective jurors set for Oct. 31.

Tensing is free on $1 million bond. He was in court for an Oct. 14 hearing, but isn't expected to be there Friday.

