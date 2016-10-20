Young couple mysteriously dies before eating Taco Bell takeout

Authorities suspect drugs were involved, but they’re still not sure what happened to Cameron and Courtney Hulet, a young Michigan couple found dead on the floor of their Michigan apartment early Wednesday.
Two things gave clue to what they might have been doing right before they died: Uneaten Taco Bell takeout and a pound of marijuana on the kitchen table that looked like it was being packaged for sale.
“It’s really a puzzle,” said David Uhl, village manager of Dundee where the couple lived, told the Monroe News. “There is no indication as to what happened. It’s a mystery.”
A neighbor in the triplex who went to visit them earlier on Tuesday saw them lying on the floor and thought they were asleep so she left, police said.
When she didn’t see them all day she checked on them later and found their bodies, WTVG in Toledo, Ohio, reported.
Police found the marijuana on the kitchen table and other drug paraphernalia in the apartment, according to the News.
Their Taco Bell takeout was untouched.
Police found no obvious signs of trauma, foul play or signs of forced entry.
They said that Cameron Hulet, 28, had a criminal record that included driving offenses, assaults and charges of marijuana possession.
Police said child protective services recently removed two young children from the home, the News reported.
Toxicology reports are expected in two weeks.
