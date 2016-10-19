Baylor under investigation for alleged Title IX violations

Baylor University is under federal investigation after its former Title IX coordinator filed a complaint over sexual violence on the university's Waco campus.
In a statement Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the federal Office for Civil Rights said the investigation opened after the agency received a complaint from Patty Crawford, Baylor's former Title IX coordinator.
As Title IX coordinator, Crawford was entrusted with enforcing federal standards meant to prevent discrimination based on gender at Baylor.
Crawford resigned as Title IX coordinator early this month. She said publicly that top campus leaders undermined her efforts to investigate sexual assault claims and were more concerned with protecting the Baylor "brand" than the students.
Baylor has received a storm of criticism over claims it mishandled sexual assault cases for several years.
