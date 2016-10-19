National

October 19, 2016 5:09 PM

Officials: 1 dead, 5 injured in Miami scaffolding collapse

The Associated Press
MIAMI

Authorities say one man is dead and five people are injured after construction scaffolding fell to the street from a downtown Miami high-rise.

Miami Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Joseph Zahralban tells the Miami Herald (https://goo.gl/FeSK61) that a bystander in his 50s had a fatal "cardiac episode" while running from falling debris Wednesday afternoon near the approximately 50-story Echo Brickell condominium building.

Zahralban says a woman inside a car hit by debris was hospitalized, as were two construction workers. Two other people were treated at the scene.

The building's developer, Property Markets Group, released a statement saying a section of formwork fell from the top of the structure and they are investigating the situation.

The construction accident led to a temporary road closure in the heavily congested Miami neighborhood.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

LAPD releases video showing man holding what appears to be gun before police shooting

View more video

Nation & World Videos