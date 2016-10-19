Ex-Bears QB McMahon will tout medical marijuana in ad during Thursday Night Football

Jim McMahon, the quarterback who led the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl championship in 1985, will tout his use of medical marijuana in a TV ad during the Thursday Night Football NFL contest between the Bears and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
McMahon, who now lives in Arizona, will appear in the 30-second spot to promote Proposition 205, a ballot measure that would legalize the drug.
Someone like me can afford to become a medical marijuana patient, but others aren’t so lucky. Jim McMahon, former Chicago Bears quarterback
“Someone like me can afford to become a medical marijuana patient, but others aren’t so lucky,” McMahon says in the ad. “Marijuana should be available to all adults who need it. I’m voting ‘yes’ on Prop. 205 and hope you will, too.”
McMahon says he started using painkillers to deal with his football injuries but then “got rid of those” when he turned to medical marijuana.
Rob Hotakainen: 202-383-6154, @HotakainenRob
