No, the LEFT pedal is the brake. The right one is the gas. . .

A man trying to parallel park his car in downtown Bellingham ended up driving it underneath another on Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, said Bellingham Fire Capt. Richie Dowdy.
Daniel Overrein, 62, of Bellingham, was pulling his blue Chevrolet Cavalier into a space along Cornwall Avenue outside the Bellingham Public Market at about 9:30 a.m., he said. He was trying to make sure there was enough space between the adjacent cars when he accidentally hit the gas pedal and shoved his car underneath the beige Subaru Forester parked in front.
Overrein was not hurt, he said, though his car’s windshield smashed against the underside of the Forester.
“I just got sprinkled with a lot of glass on my lap,” he said.
Bellingham resident Bryan Jones, 70, the Forester’s owner, was elsewhere when the crash happened. He didn’t have anything to add when asked for comment.
A crew with Horton’s Towing used two trucks to raise the Forester’s back end slightly off the Cavalier, then pulled the Cavalier out from underneath.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments