Thousands await power as less severe Northwest storm fizzles

As a wave crashes into the wall Maxwell Gendreau, 12, left, brother Cameron, 11, middle, and father Eric, right, all brace for a soaking from the spray as the storm moves in at Silverdale Waterfront Park in Silverdale, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
Kitsap Sun via AP
Meegan M. Reid
Thrill seekers stand on Charles Richey Sr Viewpoint in West Seattle as the remnants of Typhoon Songda hit western Washington on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
seattlepi.com via AP
Grant Hindsley
Angel Ramon peers into what is left of his 2003 Mustang after giant tree limb fell on it while he was at work in the nearby Dari Market in Coburg, Ore. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016.
The Register-Guard via AP
Chris Pietsch
The intersection of Cross St. SE and Berry St. SE in Salem is closed after tree knocked down power lines on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Gusts of 34 mph were recorded in Salem on Saturday afternoon.
Statesman-Journal via AP
Anna Reed
A park visitor battles stormy conditions on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at Fort Stevens State Park in Hammond, Ore.
The Daily Astorian via AP
Danny Miller
Park visitors take photos from atop a viewing deck overlooking the South Jetty of the Columbia River as a storm rolls in on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at Fort Stevens State Park in Hammond, Ore.
The Daily Astorian via AP
Danny Miller
Huddled against the rain, MacIntyre seems to try to make himself look small on the lap of his best friend Harmon Laurin at the Whitman vs UPS women's soccer match, Saturday, Oct 15, 2016 in Walla Walla, Washington. The Laurins, Harmon and Janette, were in town to watch their daughter Elyse Laurin play for Whitman.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP
Greg Lehman
A couple walks through heavy winds and rain in Salem, Ore., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Gusts of 34 mph were recorded.
Statesman-Journal via AP
Anna Reed
Under a steady rain from the storm system hitting the Northwest, a group of fans sit with their dogs at a soccer game between Whitman College and the University of Puget Sound Saturday, Oct 15, 2016.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP
Greg Lehman
A man carries an umbrella while walking along a road on Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Rain, wind and coastal flooding is expected to affect the San Francisco Bay Area through part of Saturday.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
Caltrans crews attack a clogged storm drain that closed the flooded onramp to northbound Interstate 880 from Jackson Street in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The first storm of the season arrived in the Bay Area Friday with more storms expected through the weekend.
San Jose Mercury News via AP
Laura A. Oda
Noe Rosas, of the Burbank neighborhood, carries a sandbag to his truck in preparation of the big storm, at the City Central Service Yard on Phelan Ave. in San Jose, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
San Jose Mercury News via AP
Josie Lepe
Rainwater pools at the intersection of Oxford and Center streets as a pedestrian stays dry under an umbrella in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.
San Jose Mercury News via AP
Kristopher Skinner
Seattle Police watch over a snapped power pole from downed trees sitting across SW Hinds Street and 47th Ave. SW, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016 in Seattle. Thousands of people were without power in Seattle as heavy rains and winds moved through the Pacific Northwest.
The Seattle Times via AP
Steve Ringman
Spray flies over the Alki Ave. SW and the people on looking out into the wind gusts as the windstorm hammers West Seattle, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Thousands of people were without power in Seattle as heavy rains and winds moved through the Pacific Northwest.
The Seattle Times via AP
Steve Ringman
Waves batter a seawall as water hits adjacent homes Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Seattle. A tornado struck an Oregon beach town Friday, sending debris flying and toppling power lines and trees as strong winds and heavy rain walloped the Pacific Northwest. Thousands of people were without power as utility crews in the region prepared for what's expected to be an even rougher storm on Saturday.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
Comments