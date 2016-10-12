‘Trumpkins’ are back to inspire you this Halloween - just in time

Say you have a political bent. And you want your carved up Halloween pumpkin to send a political message in the heated days before the election. Here’s your inspiration:
Trumpkin pic.twitter.com/TQ1kf6bMzt— Science Cat (@DrScienceCat) October 12, 2016
That’s right. It’s a Trumpkin. And once again this year it’s showing up all over in various incarnations:
Anyone making a #Trumpkin for #Halloween pic.twitter.com/VTJiDTq1Ca— Lisa Leyrer (@Lisaley) October 2, 2016
TBT: Donald Trumpkin https://t.co/gFQ3MNQsEM pic.twitter.com/WMy3kvhy1m— Veronica de Souza (@HeyVeronica) September 30, 2016
#HappyOctober! I made a Trumpkin! pic.twitter.com/meGspybp2j— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) October 1, 2016
But dont’ think The Donald is the only candidate showing up on Halloween pumpkins this year:
My debating pumpkins talk ! @HillaryClinton @thomsonreuters @realDonaldTrump #Election2016 @jimmykimmel pic.twitter.com/3Padrr2rNW— JOHN (@RTIST33) September 18, 2016
Love these pumpkins of @BernieSanders @HillaryClinton & @realDonaldTrump by my friend @juliadrivesalot pic.twitter.com/chtlpaShS3— Jason Evans (@TVFilmTalk) October 13, 2015
Largely due to Donald Trump’s hairstyle and skin color, Trumpkins started popping up all over last Halloween.
Introducing.... THE TRUMPKIN!!!#TRUMPKIN pic.twitter.com/2nYq4Xm8Pb— Nick Johnston (@NickJohnston101) October 5, 2015
The Donald Trumpkin at @riseofthejack #Election2016 #riseofthejackolanterns #Halloween #SantaAnitaPark pic.twitter.com/Uhb27RWn4x— Amanda Lin (@amandaylin) October 12, 2015
Some were fairly intricate:
Nothing says Happy Halloween like a family-friendly "trumpkin" on your doorstep: pic.twitter.com/HDXtAfxc5j— Timothy Kleiser (@timothy_kleiser) October 17, 2015
Alec Baldwin, who caricatured Trump on Saturday Night Live, has gotten into the act with an Instagram post (he could use a little help):
Expect to see a lot more Trumpkins this year.
So you’ve got a few ideas to get started.
And if you need more inspiration, Sacramento State media professor, filmmaker and author Daniel Smith-Rowsey notes in his blog MAP to the Future, you’ve got Trumpsters, Trumpicans, Trumpalos, Trumpians, Trumpitups, Trumper cars, Trumper crops, Trumpagogs, and on and on. My person favorite: Trumpa-Loompas.
