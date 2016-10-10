The Latest: Soccer coach calls teen crash victim 'gem'

The Latest on the wrong-way crash that killed five high school students in Vermont (all times local):
9:45 a.m.
The soccer coach of one of five high school students killed when their car was hit by a wrong-way driver in Vermont is calling her a "gem of a human being" and a team leader.
Fifteen-year-old Janie Cozzi, of Fayston, Vermont, died at the scene of the crash on Saturday in Williston. She was a sophomore at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, New Hampshire. The other students attended Harwood Union High School in Moretown, Vermont.
Dan Weintraub, Cozzi's soccer coach and European history teacher, says Cozzi scored 26 goals for the team and put in a 100 percent effort at practice. He says "everybody followed her lead."
Weintraub says he and others from Kimball are planning to attend a vigil at Harwood later Monday.
Police believe 36-year-old Steven Bourgoin was driving the pickup truck traveling the wrong way when he crashed into a car, which caught fire. He remained in critical condition Monday at UVM Medical Center.
---
12:15 a.m.
A Vermont community is mourning the loss of five high school juniors who were killed when the car they were riding in was hit by a wrong-way driver.
A vigil will be held Monday evening at Harwood Union High School in Moretown.
State police say 36-year-old Steven Bourgoin was behind the wheel of a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on an interstate in Williston Saturday night when he crashed into the students' car, which caught fire.
State police say Bourgoin then stole a police cruiser and crashed into seven more cars. Bourgoin was thrown from the vehicle, which went up in flames. He was taken to a hospital, where he's listed in critical condition. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.
