October 8, 2016 4:57 PM

Boat capsizes, youths trapped, San Francisco Fire Dept. reports

According to a tweet from the official account of the San Francisco Fire Department, a boat has capsized with about 30 juveniles on board.

“Pier 45 boat capsized with about 30 juv(evniles) on boat some are trapped under the hull. . . (U.S. Coast Guard) boat/helio/divers en route.”

Updates as they are available.

