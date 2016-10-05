Why did Kim Kardashian’s name come up in a Supreme Court argument?

Even Supreme Court justices can’t escape the celebrity news cycle.
The court’s eight justices have returned to hear oral arguments, and one of the first cases was Lawrence Shaw v. United States . Shaw was convicted of bank fraud in a scheme that involved using Paypal to steal more than $300,000 from a man’s Bank of America account over a four month period.
Shaw argues that he did not commit bank fraud because insurance coverage meant the bank did not actually lose money.
Wouldn’t you think that was fraud? Even if she’s insured. Even if he thinks she's triple insured. Even if he thinks that, in fact, this isn't even her jewelry, that it was just loaned her on the occasion by a good friend.
Justice Stephen Breyer
While Shaw’s lawyer was arguing the case before the court on Tuesday, Justice Stephen Breyer used a timely comparison: the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris.
“Even Kardashian's thief, if there is one, believes that all that jewelry is insured. Indeed over insured,” Breyer said. “So it's not theft?”
Shaw’s attorney tried to argue it depended on the language of the statute, but Breyer said it didn’t matter.
“I don't see that that has anything to do with it. You mean if he – if he defrauds him out of the money, he defrauds her out of the jewelry, says here I am, your local jewelry cleaner. Gets the jewelry. Wouldn't you think that was fraud?” Breyer asked. “Even if she's insured. Even if he thinks she's triple insured. Even if he thinks that, in fact, this isn't even her jewelry, that it was just loaned her on the occasion by a good friend.”
Kardashian was reportedly robbed by five men, at least one of them armed, at her apartment in Paris early Monday. They stole around $10 million worth of jewelry, according to French police.
