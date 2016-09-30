Student test scores are a poor measure of principal’s effect on academic achievement

- Student test scores are an inaccurate measure of the impact school principals will have on academic achievement, according to a new report from Mathematica Policy Research.
Although researchers found that “some measures that capture student growth were slightly related to principals’ future impacts, none of the measures could accurately identify principals who are most successful in helping students succeed academically,” the report said.
The study, conducted for the Institute of Education Sciences at the U.S. Department of Education, also found that “performance measures that reflected students' end-of-year achievement, without accounting for their past achievement, provided no information for predicting principals' impacts in the following year.”
“Research on principal performance measures to date has been scant, so this study fills an important knowledge gap,” said a statement from Hanley Chiang, a Mathematica senior researcher and principal investigator of the study. “Although many states are using test-based measures, we found that only some measures have any information at all for identifying effective principals—and even those measures are quite inaccurate.”
Tony Pugh: 202-383-6013, @TonyPughDC
