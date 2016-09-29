Driver hits deer, deer attacks driver, revenge caught on video

This deer didn’t go down without a fight.
A police dashcam video caught the jaw-dropping moment a deer took revenge on a female motorist who hit it.
The deer attacked her as she got out of her SUV.
“Oh it was mad. It was real mad,” Ellen Sager told News 12 New Jersey.
She was driving a GMC Envoy on Sept. 17 on Glen Oak Road in Howell, N.J., when she struck the deer. She pulled over to make sure it wasn’t “flailing in the road,” and before she could get the door open all the way the 6-point buck tried to jump in the SUV.
She desperately grabbed its antlers to keep it from goring her.
“I grabbed hold of its antlers and put my foot in its chest just trying to keep hm from coming in further. I got him out of the way enough for me to close the door,” she told the Asbury Park Press.
Howell Township Patrolman Nicholas Austin happened to be driving behind Sager when the accident happened. The dashcam video in his car caught the deer attack.
“I’ve never seen anything quite like this. And I’m glad that I did see it because if I didn’t I probably never would have believed that it actually happened,” he told News 12.
Howell Police Chief Andrew Kudrick couldn’t believe it, either, describing the attack in a press release as “a scene from a cheap comedy.”
Sager walked away with a few bruises and a minor knee injury.
The deer died of its injuries.
