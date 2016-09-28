The Latest: Grandparents of school shooter found father dead

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast Pause

0:22 NASA animates the powerful winter storm headed for the Mid-Atlantic

2:32 Vincent the cat gets very rare prosthetic legs

1:03 Video: How to wash your hands

1:08 'Lucky' Turkey to Receive Presidential Pardon

2:59 The Buzz with Buzz: the Koch brothers, money and politics

1:22 Kadlec’s taller patient tower ready to open

1:36 Dedication and tours of Marcus Whitman Elementary School Wednesday night

1:40 Beat the heat with solar cooking

0:34 Drone footage of 370-foot-tower imploding in Kentucky