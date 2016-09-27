The officer could have taken him to jail, but took him to his sister’s funeral instead

Mark Ross was still awake at 3 a.m. Sunday when he got a devastating phone call: His sister had been killed in a car accident.
He hadn’t slept yet, but he immediately got into a car and started the long drive from Ohio to Detroit, speeding so he could be there as soon as possible for his mother and the rest of his family.
When red and blue lights flashed in the window, Ross knew it was going to be more than an inconvenience. There was a petty warrant out for his arrest, and Ross wrote in a Facebook post that he “knew I was going to jail.”
Ross’ car was towed. But instead of going to jail, Ross got sympathy from the Ohio patrolman.
“I explained to the officer that my sister had died and that I needed to get to my mother asap,” Ross wrote. “I broke down crying and he saw the sincerity in my cry.”
Ross said the officer started praying for him and his family, and then offered to drive him the more than 100 miles to Detroit so he could get to his sister’s funeral.
Posts on Facebook show Ross’ past texts to his sister telling her to stay in school and that he missed and loved her.
“Everybody knows how much I dislike Cops but I am truly Greatful (sic) for this Guy,” Ross said. “He gave me hope.”
